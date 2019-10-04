Scaramucci: Donald Trump ‘Is a Traitor to the United States’

On Friday’s broadcast of CNN’s “New Day,” former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci accused President Donald Trump of being a “traitor” to the United States.

Scaramucci said, “The American president is a traitor to the United States. So he is literally the most un-American president that we’ve had probably since Andrew Johnson.”

He described Trump as “somebody who doesn’t have any principles or any morals.”

On Republican lawmakers, Scaramucci said, “I would have thought that the leadership in the Congress would have broken by now, the Republican leadership in the Congress.”

He added, “Where is the leadership?”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN