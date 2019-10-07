NBC’s Frank Figliuzzi: Trump ‘Increasingly Showing Signs’ of a ‘Messianic Complex’

On Monday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Deadline,” NBC News national security contributor and former FBI Assistant Director Frank Figliuzzi said President Donald Trump was “increasingly showing signs” of a “messianic complex.”

Figliuzzi said, “Trump is going to feel increasingly cornered. And I have to tell you, we are seeing signs of that cornered mentality here. And it’s getting us into a perilously dangerous situation on the global scene. That’s the Turkish incursion into Syria and Trump’s acquiescence to this. Look at the language — for the armchair behavioral scientists at home — look at the language of the Trump tweet in defense of his posture with Turkey and Syria. ‘I have great and unmatched wisdom’ — great and unmatched wisdom? The only other place you’ll see language similar to that is biblical. It’s in scripture. It references to the wisdom of Solomon, and it references to the wisdom of God in scripture.”

He added, “He is increasingly showing signs not just of narcissism but now of a messianic complex, a messiah-like wisdom and knowledge. ‘I’m right, everyone else is wrong.’ Even those who are experts on Turkish, Kurdish, and Syrian matters.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN