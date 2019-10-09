GOP Rep. Collins: Pelosi, Schiff Acting ‘Un-American’ in Impeachment Effort

On Wednesday’s broadcast of Fox News Channel’s “The Daily Briefing,” Rep. Doug Collins (R-GA), the ranking member on the House Judiciary Committee, said the way House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and House Intelligence chairman Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) are running the impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump was “un-American.”

Collins said, “The Clinton investigation in the late ’90s, the Nixon impeachment series, there was always a fairness issue, and the American people are beginning to see that Nancy Pelosi and Adam Schiff like going behind closed doors where no one can examine what they are doing. Where they can only leak out information that they want to have, and nobody in this country believes that is American. They believe on a look at it on face value — they might even not like with the president is doing, but they do not believe that it should be done in an unfair way, and that’s what she’s doing right now.”

He added, “If Speaker Pelosi is willing to put her house speakership the House majority on the line on the line, if she is willing to try to interfere in the 2020 election if she’s willing to go forward to the American people and explain to the American people why she’s being unfair, why she is being un-American, why she has not asked for due process, why she doesn’t want to do it properly then that’s the choice that she’s going to have to make. But this president has been very clear in everything he has done. She’s the one who is deceiving the American people, and we have to understand if she’s wanting to do this on obstruction, she’s doing what I call an Al Green impeachment. She is just writing up things, taking it to the floor to force her members to vote on it.”

