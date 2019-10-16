Pelosi: We Had to Stop Meeting — Trump Was Too ‘Shaken Up’ by GOP Vote

On Wednesday during a press conference outside the White House, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) said a meeting between congressional leaders and President Donald Trump came to an end because Trump was “shaken up” by Republicans voting in the House of Representatives against his withdrawal in Syria.

Pelosi said, “The size of the vote, more than 2-to-1 of the Republicans voted to oppose what the president did probably got to the president because he was shaken up by it. And that is why we continued in the meeting, but he was just not relating to the reality. Again, we are proud of our men and women in uniform. Those who have been in Syria have conducted themselves in a way that makes us very proud.”

