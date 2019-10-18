Scarborough: Mick Mulvaney ‘Pooped’ His Pants ‘Right in Front of the American People’

During Friday’s broadcast of “Morning Joe” on MSNBC, host Joe Scarborough shared his reaction to acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney sharing in a press conference the day before President Donald Trump wanted to hold up military and financial aid to Ukraine.

Mulvaney later clarified his comments, saying “there was absolutely no quid pro quo between Ukrainian military aid and any investigation into the 2016 election.”

But Scarborough likened it to a “Saturday Night Live” skit, saying Mulvaney “pooped” his pants “right in front of the American people”

“I mean, he might as well just have a flashing light on his forehead that says, ‘Impeach us now,'” Scarborough stated.

Later in the segment, Scarborough said Mulvaney’s “confession” was like if it “Nixon tapes played out in front of the press.”

“I want to start with this Mick Mulvaney confession and the White House because … it was a confession,” he outlined. “It was like you had the Nixon tapes played out in front of the press for everyone to see because this was the smoking gun. … Yesterday, he admitted military aid was held up from an ally who had been invaded by Vladimir Putin in return for chasing down presidential conspiracy theories and, of course, attached, though he didn’t say it, Hunter Biden.”

