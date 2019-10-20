Mulvaney: Trump Was ‘Surprised’ by Doral G7 Pushback — ‘He Still Considers Himself to Be in the Hospitality Business’

On this weekend’s broadcast of “Fox News Sunday,” acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney said President Donald Trump was “surprised” by the backlash to the next G7 being held at his Doral resort in South Florida.

When asked about the president announcing the cancellation of the Doral location, Mulvaney said, “I honestly think what you saw in the tweet was real.”

He continued, “He was honestly surprised at the level of pushback. At the end of the day, you know, he still considers himself to be in the hospitality business, and he saw an opportunity to take the biggest leaders from around the world, and he wanted to put on the absolute best show, the best visit that he possibly could.”

Wallace said, “You say he considers himself in the hospitality business. He’s the president of the United States.”

Mulvaney said, “Yeah, but that’s his background.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN