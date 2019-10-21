Joe Walsh: Mulvaney a ‘Poster Child’ for Republicans Who ‘Sold Their Soul’ to Trump

On Monday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Newsroom,” former congressman and radio talker Joe Walsh, who is challenging President Donald Trump for the Republican presidential nomination, said acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney was the “poster child” for Republicans selling their soul to the president.

Walsh said, “It’s so disappointing, I served with Mick, I got elected with Mick. He’s a good guy, a friend, a good conservative, but he is yet one more poster child for one of these Republicans who has sold their soul to Donald Trump. He’s no different … than my Freedom Caucus colleagues in the House who now pledge defense, fealty to Donald Trump instead of the Constitution. All of these conservatives and Republicans like Mick Mulvaney, who have sold their soul to Trump, it’s actually more disappointing to me than Trump himself. It’s just sad.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN