Klobuchar: Warren and Sanders Aren’t Being Straight on How They’ll Pay for Their Proposals

During a portion of an interview with CNN aired on Monday’s broadcast of “The Lead,” 2020 presidential candidate Senator Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) accused fellow 2020 Democrats Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) of not being straightforward on how they will pay for their plans.

Klobuchar said, “I get concerned when some of the other candidates are making promises that I don’t think that they can keep.”

CNN Senior Washington Correspondent Jeff Zeleny then asked, “So, you’re saying that Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders are not being straight with people about how they would pay for all of these programs?”

Klobuchar responded, “Yes.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett