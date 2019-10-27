CNN’s Vinograd: Trump ‘Puts Sources at Risk’ with ‘Irresponsible’ Level of Detail About al-Baghdadi Raid

On Sunday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Reliable Sources,” Samantha Vinograd, a CNN national security analyst and former Obama administration national security official, criticized President Donald Trump for the “level of detail” he used at his press conference on the death of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, the leader of ISIS.

Vinograd said, “This is obviously a major accomplishment. But from a counterterrorism perspective, the president’s engagement with the media on this, Brian, is pretty surprising to me. This is a high-risk period.”

She continued, “Immediately after a special operation like this, there’s increased risks of retaliatory attacks and risks to human sources on the ground. The level of detail that President Trump went into in that press conference increases the risk to sources that may still be on the ground. It’s really unprecedented when you think about how much detail he actually went into.”

She added, “I think it is irresponsible, I think it puts sources at risk, and it’s unnecessary at this point, he could have much more succinct in what he said.”

