Joy Behar: World Series ‘Lock Him Up’ Chants Was a ‘Beautiful Moment’

On Monday’s broadcast of ABC’s “The View,” the co-host discussed some in the crowd chanting “lock him up” at President Donald Trump during game five of the World Series.

Meghan McCain said, “That’s in the middle of the Washington, D.C. swamp If he had been in, I don’t know, Diamondbacks game, it might have been a different reaction.”

Whoopi Goldberg said, “Just look — I think people are pissed at him. People are legitimately angry at him.”

She added, “It was a whole bunch of folks — black, white, Latino, Asian. It was just a whole bunch of people, and I think people just — they didn’t want to give him very much because, in a way, you’re all correct about what’s going on. People are annoyed with him.”

Joy Behar said, “It a beautiful moment when we’re using his words against him. Let’s face it.”

Sunny Hostin said, “The lock him up didn’t come from the suite. Those are the expensive seats. Those came from the upper seats, the seats where I sat in as a kid. Those aren’t the expensive seats. Those are the people seats. So I think that you have this fervor coming. I even saw banners, Veterans for Impeachment. People are upset with this president.”

