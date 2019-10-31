Schiff: We Plan to Release Impeachment Testimony Transcripts ‘As Early as Next Week’

During an interview broadcast on Thursday’s edition of CNN’s “Cuomo Primetime,” House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) stated that he expects that “as early as next week,” transcripts of testimony in the impeachment inquiry will begin to be released.

Schiff said, “[W]hen you see the transcripts, and we expect to begin releasing them as early as next week, you’ll see that the Republicans have every bit as much time to ask questions as the Democrats. We would go one hour for the majority, then one hour to the minority, then 45 minutes to the majority and 45 to the minority until everyone had their chance to answer questions.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett