Behar to Dems: Don’t Announce Gun Bans — Wait Until You Get Elected, Then Take Them

On Monday’s broadcast of ABC’s “The View,” while discussing the failed 2020 presidential candidacy of former Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D-TX), co-host Joy Behar commented on O’Rourke’s calls for a ban on assault-style weapons.

Behar said, “They should not tell everything they’re going to do. If you are going to take people’s guns away, wait until you get elected and then take them away. Don’t tell them ahead of time.”

Co-host Meghan McCain said, “By the way, that’s what people like me think you’re going to do, so I appreciate his honesty.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN