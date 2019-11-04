Dem Sen. Murphy: Trump’s Behavior Make’s Nixon’s Look Like ‘Child’s Play’

On Monday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Hardball,” Senator Chris Murphy (D-CT) stated that President Trump’s conduct makes Richard Nixon’s actions “appear as child’s play.”

Murphy said, “[T]his president has committed offenses that, frankly, make those committed by Richard Nixon appear as child’s play. And in the 1970s, it was Republicans that ultimately went to the president and convinced him that it was time to step down. It’s really up to Republicans, in this case, as to whether we want to go through this all the way to the end or they want to have a similar conversation with the president.”

