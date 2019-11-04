FNC’s Hegseth: Trump to Take ‘Imminent’ Action on Military War Crimes Cases

On Monday’s edition of the Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends,” FNC host Pete Hegseth stated that President Trump will take “imminent” action in the war crimes cases of former Army 1st Lt. Clint Lorance, former Army Green Beret Maj. Matthew Golsteyn, and Navy SEAL Eddie Gallagher

Hegseth said, “I was able to confirm yesterday, from the president of the United States himself…that action is imminent on, especially, the two cases of Clint Lorance and Matt Golsteyn, and also, restoring the rank of Eddie Gallagher.”

He added, “So, with Veterans Day coming up, action is imminent at the presidential level. I can confirm that. The president will be speaking to the Army secretary about this.” He later said that action is “likely” to be taken before Veterans Day.

Hegseth further stated that, from what he understands, the president will “likely” use his authority to either dismiss cases or change sentences.

