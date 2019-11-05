ABC’s Hostin: I’m ‘Disgusted’ by Rand Paul’s ‘Witness Intimidation’

On Tuesday’s broadcast of ABC’s “The View,” co-host and network legal analyst Sunny Hostin criticized Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) for calling on the media to print the name of the whistleblower who filed a complaint against President Donald Trump.

Meghan McCain said, “He sounds so crazy.”

Whoopi Goldberg said, “Had Nixon tried to do this to anyone we would have had him out, said, ‘No, that’s not how the law works, the Constitution doesn’t work like that, that’s not how the law works.”

She continued, “For me, when I see that the Department of Justice is no longer, doesn’t feel neutral. they’re not looking to see if it’s true, they’re just saying, ‘Well, you know, it’s done, that makes me uncomfortable.'”

Co-host Sunny Hostin said, “I’m so disgusted because, you know, if Rand Paul were doing this to a witness and saying this about a witness that I had on one of my cases. I would send an FBI agent to his house, and I would have him brought in because that’s witness intimidation, punishable by up to 20 years in prison. I would have him brought in.”

She added, “This person is a whistle-blower. He’s intimidating that witness and encouraging people to break the law. How dare he? He’s a sitting senator. He knows better.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN