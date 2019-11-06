MSNBC’s Matthews: Praise Between Trump, Lou Dobbs Is ‘Like a Cialis Commercial’  

On Wednesday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Hardball,” anchor Chris Matthews said the “public praise” between President Donald Trump and Fox Business Network host Lou Dobbs was “like a Cialis commercial.”

Matthews played several clips of Dobbs and Trump “lavishing public praise on each other.”

Matthews said, “God, it’s like a Cialis commercial. I mean, what’s going on here? They’re in dueling bathtubs. They’re both in their bubble baths. What’s going on here?”

Vote Latino CEO María Teresa Kumar said, “That image, for you viewers and everyone here, is just so unpleasant. But I think this demonstrates that the profession from these two individuals, both Sean Hannity and from Lou Dobbs, is a propaganda machine for the president is that dotted line. And for individuals who scratch your head and say ‘Why are people still in the camp of the president?’ Is it that they’re also kind of in a lockbox of the media, of the consumption they receive, and that’s a disservice. And it’s not true to the profession of the press. Like there should be this understanding that when you are sitting here, you are actually acting on the benefit of the public.”

