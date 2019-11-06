VIDEO: Man Rescues Dog Stranded on Roof of Home

A Good Samaritan rescued a Rhode Island dog that wound up stranded on the roof of a home, according to a video of the incident.

The unidentified Good Samaritan climbed onto the roof of the home after neighbors noticed the dog pacing back and forth on the roof of the house, WJAR reported.

Neighbor Daylue Goah said the dog’s owner was initially not home at the time the dog made it onto the roof.

“When I saw the animal control car, I’m like, ‘Okay, help is finally here’. Then, when they left again, I’m like, ‘Oh, my God. He’s being left alone,’” Goah told WJAR.

Moments later, a Good Samaritan and the dog’s owner arrived at the scene to get the dog off the roof.

A video shows the unidentified man trying to coax the dog into his arms before leading him to the sunroof to rescue the dog and pass him along to his owner.

“Good job, good job,” someone could be heard saying over the video.

This is not the first heroic dog rescue to take place in the past few weeks. Over the weekend, a man saved a caged dog floating in a freezing lake in Illinois. He not only rescued the dog but plans to adopt it when it is fully rehabilitated.