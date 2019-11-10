Rand Paul: If Trump Can’t Call Hunter Biden, Whistleblower to Testify Impeachment Is a ‘Sham’

On this week’s broadcast of NBC’s “Meet The Press,” Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) said if President Donald Trump was not allowed to call both Hunter Biden and the whistleblower during the public hearings if the impeachment inquiry, then it is a “sham.”

Chuck Todd said, “Are you an open-minded juror, let me ask it that way?”

Paul said, “I am very open-minded and fair-minded. You will not meet a person who is more fair than I am. I really do believe that justice should be color blind, gender blind. You name it. I think justice should. You know one of our traditions about justice, about finding justice is, the defense should be able to present their witnesses. If you can’t call Hunter Biden and the whistleblower, that’s sort of a sham. That’s not really a trial. So I am fair-minded, but the trial has to be fair.”

