Dem Rep. Heck: ‘Good Chance’ Trump Will Throw Sondland and Mulvaney ‘Under the Bus’

On Thursday’s broadcast of CNN’s “AC360,” Representative Denny Heck (D-WA) predicted that there is “a good chance” that U.S. Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland, acting Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney, and possibly Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani will be thrown “under the bus” by President Trump.

Heck said, “I think what’s happening here is we’re beginning to line up the people that the president’s going to throw under the bus. I’m predicting that there’s a good chance that he’s going to throw under the bus Ambassador Sondland, he’s going to throw under the bus acting Chief of Staff Mulvaney, he’s going to throw under the bus, potentially, Rudy Giuliani. And the closer they get to him through those people, the more disposable, the more dispensable they will become to him.”

