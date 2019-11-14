VIDEO: Customers at California Popeyes Brawl in Drive-Thru

Two couples brawled with each other in a Temecula, California, Popeyes drive-thru on Friday, according to a video of the incident.

The video shows two couples at a drive-thru at the Temecula Popeyes arguing before the situation escalated to physical violence.

The situation escalated after the wait time to get food turned out to be over an hour.

“Everybody started fighting. And they all fell down and the big man was trying to get at him. It was just, it was a free for all,” Gigi M. Drummond, the drive-thru customer who recorded the video, told NBC Los Angeles.

As the line got longer, the driver in the white vehicle angrily went up to the drive-thru, saying his order was wrong. An attendant told him to come inside to fix the order, but he refused.

A woman in a black car honked her horn, prompting the man in the white vehicle to exit his car and shout at the individuals in the black car, who also exited their vehicles.

The fight then got physical, with the parties throwing punches at each other. At one point, two women were throwing shoes at each other. Two police officers responded to the scene to break up the brawl, but no arrests were made.

The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department said that no one was arrested because both parties did not want to press charges.

The department released the following statement in connection with the incident:

The incident stemmed from inpatient [sic] customers in the drive-thru at the Popeyes. A verbal and physical altercation ensued, and no arrests were made due to both parties declining prosecution.

Ever since Popeyes released its first chicken sandwich for the first time in 47 years, instances of violence at the fast-food chain have gone up.

In August, an enraged Popeyes customer allegedly leaped through a drive-thru window at a Popeyes location and brawled with three employees at the fast-food joint, and in November, fights over the chicken sandwich became deadly when a man was allegedly stabbed to death at a Maryland Popeyes.

The chain introduced the chicken sandwich to compete with Chick-fil-A, which has won first place in a nationwide poll as “America’s favorite fast food restaurant.”