FNC’s Baier: Trump’s Yovanovitch Tweet ‘Changed This Entire Dynamic’ — Added an Article of Impeachment

On Friday during Fox News Channel’s special coverage of the so-called impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump, network anchor Bret Baier commented on President Donald Trump’s tweet about former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch during her testimony.

Everywhere Marie Yovanovitch went turned bad. She started off in Somalia, how did that go? Then fast forward to Ukraine, where the new Ukrainian President spoke unfavorably about her in my second phone call with him. It is a U.S. President’s absolute right to appoint ambassadors. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 15, 2019

Baier said, “This whole hearing turned on a dime when the president tweeted about her real time. And during the questioning Adam Schiff stopped the Democratic questioning to read the president’s tweet to her and get her response. That enabled Schiff to then characterize that tweet as intimidating the witness or tampering with the witness, which is a crime. Adding essentially an article of impeachment real time as this hearing is going on. That changed this entire dynamic of this first part of this hearing and Republicans now are going to have to take the rest of this hearing to probably try to clean that up.”

