CNN’s Powers: ‘Thuggish’ Trump Thinks He Is a King

On Monday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Anderson Cooper 360,” network political analyst Kirsten Powers accused President Donald Trump of engaging in “thuggish” behavior.

Cooper said, “Kirsten, it will be interesting to see how the president decides to conduct himself this week, whether or not, you know, he continues to tweet against witnesses or about witnesses as they are testifying.”

Powers said, “Yeah. Why wouldn’t he keep doing what he always does? He seems incapable of not doing that. And I do think this moving people, punishing people, right, for testifying under oath and telling the truth, I think it’s thuggish. It really is. It’s beyond inappropriate, in the sense that the president operates like he’s a king, basically. Like these people are supposed to go up there and lie. They’ve been called before Congress. They’re telling the truth. They should not be punished for that. They work for the U.S. government, which is something that is actually bigger than Donald Trump.”

