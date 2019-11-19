Tillerson: ‘Asking for Personal Favors and Using United States Assets as Collateral Is Wrong’

On Monday, former Secretary of State Rex Tillerson told PBS “NewsHour” anchor Judy Woodruff that he believed asking for personal favors by using the U.S. government assets was wrong.

Discussing President Donald Trump’s dealings with Ukraine, Woodruff asked, “What is appropriate and what is proper in the role of a diplomat and in American foreign policy?”

Tillerson said, “Well clearly, clearly asking for personal favors and using United States assets as collateral is wrong. There is just no two ways about it.”

