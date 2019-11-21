Scarborough: GOP ‘Bad Faith’ Defenses of Trump in Impeachment Inquiry ‘Epitome of Stupid’

During Thursday’s broadcast of “Morning Joe” on MSNBC, host Joe Scarborough ripped into Republicans for defending President Donald Trump and arguing in his favor following U.S. Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland’s testimony regarding an alleged quid pro quo with Ukraine.

Scarborough, a former Republican congressman, said the “bad faith” defenses made by Republicans in this case are “the epitome of stupid” and “revealed the mind of extraordinarily stupid human beings.”

“It was just the epitome of stupid,” Scarborough declared. “There are actually some smart legal scholars who have totally sold themselves out, who were actually writing articles yesterday telling Sondland cleared this guy. It is preposterous.”

He later added, “I really don’t understand what was going on with the Republicans not being called out more aggressively than they were. It was one of the stupidest, most depressing days I’ve ever seen watching television. And I really felt like all of America’s IQ dropped about a hundred points because their defenses were in such bad faith, or actually just revealed the mind of extraordinarily stupid human beings. Either way, it was sad and depressing to watch.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent