Fmr. Navy Sec’y Spencer: Trump Sent Message to Troops ‘That You Can Get Away With Things’

CBS NEWS EXCLUSIVE: The fired Navy secretary tells @CBSDavidMartin President Trump’s decision to stop a Pentagon review of Navy SEAL Eddie Gallagher sends a message “that you can get away with things.” Tonight on the #CBSEveningNews at 6:30 p.m. ET. https://t.co/msMGXn3sEv pic.twitter.com/czbr8y7B5S

During an interview with CBS aired on Monday, former Navy Secretary Richard Spencer stated President Trump’s intervention in the review of Navy SEAL Eddie Gallagher’s Trident sends the message “That you can get away with things.”

Spencer said, “Right now, we’re not going to do it, is what Secretary Esper says. What message does that send to the troops?”

Spencer continued that the message is, “That you can get away with things. We have to have good order and discipline. It’s the backbone of what we do, and the Trident review process, with the senior enlisted reviewing fellow senior enlisted is critical. The senior enlisted of our military are the backbone of our military. They are the girder of good order and discipline. They can handle this. They can handle this in each one of their communities.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett