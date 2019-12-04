Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue on China Tariffs: ‘We’re Not Just Going to Sign a Deal to Have a Deal’

Wednesday, during an appearance on Hugh Hewitt’s nationally syndicated radio show, Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue addressed the ongoing trade dispute between the United States and China, which is having an impact on the nation’s farmers.

Perdue acknowledged the hardships placed on farmers with tariffs on certain goods and explained how there were measures in places to offer some relief from the federal government.

However, he vowed the Trump administration would not just make a deal for the sake of a deal.

“It obviously has an affection and affinity for farmers, but he’s also going to reset this trade relationship with China. We’ve been in an economic war with China for 20 years,” Perdue said. “We just didn’t recognize it. The President has called it out, is going to reset that arrangement. And I think the talks are going well irrespective of what you hear, but we have to be very careful. The deal with China is we’ve got to be assured that they’re going, it’s going to be enforceable. They’re going to really comply and do what they say. We’re not just going to sign a deal to have a deal.”

