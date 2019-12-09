FNC’s Carlson: Comey ‘Ought to Be Groveling for Forgiveness,’ ‘Relocating to Paraguay in Shame’

During his Monday broadcast’s monologue, Fox News Channel’s Tucker Carlson weighed in on the Department of Justice Inspector General’s report authored Michael Horowitz.

The report was critical of the FBI’s handling of an investigation into President Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign under former FBI Director James Comey’s leadership.

Carlson argued the report ought to force shame on Comey but admitted that Comey probably did not care how he was portrayed.

“At this point, given what we know — Comey ought to be groveling for forgiveness from the rest of us — he ought to be relocating to Paraguay in shame actually. But of course, he is not. Comey isn’t embarrassed at all. In fact, he’s more self-righteous than ever. Jim Comey is a good person — unfortunately, you are not.”

“He doesn’t care what you know because they could issue 100 IG reports — every one of them exposing Jim Comey as the sinister fraud he so clearly is and he knows that none of it matters because he knows he will never be punished,” Carlson added.

