McCarthy: Adam Schiff ‘Will Lie’ and ‘Do Anything’ to Impeach Trump

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) on Monday took aim with House Intelligence Committee chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) for his “irresponsible” behavior amid trying to get President Donald Trump impeached.

McCarthy told “Fox & Friends” that Schiff “dislikes” Trump so much that he “will lie” and “do anything” to impeach him.

“They think [Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY)] is inept,” McCarthy outlined. “So they moved it to Schiff. And Schiff dislikes this president so much he will lie and lie and lie. He will do anything to impeach this president.”

“Remember when he first started before the Mueller report that he had proof beyond circumstantial? We found that was a lie. Remember when he said he wished he knew who the whistleblower was? That was a lie,” he noted.

In his interview, McCarthy questioned why Schiff will not be testifying this week during the impeachment hearings after the revelation he had met with the whistleblower.

