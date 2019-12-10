Nunes Calls to Either ‘Shut Down’ or Take Action Against FISA Court

In a Tuesday interview on Fox News Channel’s “America’s Newsroom,” House Intelligence Committee ranking member Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) shared his reaction to the findings of the Department of Justice inspector general Michael Horowitz’s report on alleged FISA abuse.

Nunes called to either end the FISA court or for action to be taken against the court because of the abuses found in the IG report.

“They ran spies … they ran people into Trump campaign officials over and over and over again,” Nunes remarked. “It was the Democrats’ dirt followed by fake news, followed by spies that they ran against Trump campaign officials, and then they decided, even though there was exculpatory evidence, not to turn it over to the court.”

“The FISA Court has to either be shut down in its entirety or they have to take action and soon because … this cannot happen again,” he added.

Nunes then blasted Democrats and the mainstream media’s “shameful” treatment of former Trump campaign adviser Carter Page.

“I think he’s owed a big apology,” Nunes stated.

