Rick Perry: Evidence Will ‘Clearly’ Show Ukraine Tried to Meddle in 2016 Election

In a sitdown interview with “Fox & Friends,” former U.S. Energy Secretary Rick Perry weighed in on the media pushback when both Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) and Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) say both Ukraine and Russia attempted to meddle in the 2016 presidential election.

Perry, one of President Donald Trump’s original cabinet members, predicted that evidence will “clearly” prove Ukraine also tried to meddle, citing “casual conversations” he had while visiting the country.

“Senator Cruz will be proven to be right before this is all said and done,” Perry told host Brian Kilmeade. “Before this is said and done, there will be evidence that you can point to that clearly shows that the Ukrainians were engaged in trying to manipulate the election.”

He explained, “I was going over there when Poroshenko was the president and I got the clear indication in just casual conversations with the country’s leadership at that particular point in time well before Zelensky was even perceived to be a legitimate candidate, much less winning, that there was some interest in our election and it wasn’t necessarily in Trump’s favor.”

