Schiff: Senate’s Impeachment Philosophy Appears to Be ‘See No Evil, Hear No Evil, Do a Lot of Evil’

On Thursday’s broadcast of CBS’ “Late Show,” House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) stated that the Senate seems to have a philosophy of “see no evil, hear no evil, do a lot of evil,” on impeachment.

Schiff said, “So, in the Senate, the senators are going to have to decide, do they want to hear from people like Bolton and Mulvaney, or are they simply going to say, we don’t want to know anymore. Because the truth we’ve already seen is damning enough. It’s already hard enough for us to justify to the country why a president who would do such things should remain in office. We don’t want to see or know anymore. It’s see no evil, hear no evil, do a lot of evil, seems to be the philosophy.”

