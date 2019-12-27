Al Sharpton: This Country Is in ‘Danger’ Because Trump Is Playing to Fox News

On Friday’s broadcast MSNBC’s “Deadline,” network host Al Sharpton commented on President Donald Trump’s involvement in retired Special Operations Chief Eddie Gallagher’s case.

Sharpton said, “He knew the message he was sending. He was responding to this case that Fox News had been promoting. And I think it really adds to the danger level of this country when you can have a president of the United States go by a Fox News story rather than deal with the evidence that investigators and people in the Navy and people that have done this—as he has— said there’s contrary evidence, there’s conflicting reports— and you are playing to a media outlet that is in your political favor and have supported you more than you are to the basic facts of a military officer. We are talking about somebody that is in a position to defend and stand up for the country. That is frightening.”

