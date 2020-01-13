Dem Rep. Kildee: Trump Has ‘Coloring Book Understanding’ of the Constitution

Monday, Rep. Dan Kildee (D-MI) weighed in on the upcoming Senate impeachment trial should House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) send the articles of impeachment to the Senate.

With President Donald Trump calling the impeachment a “hoax” and Pelosi calling on Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) to not engage in a “cover-up,” Kildee told CNN “New Day” host Alisyn Camerota that he hopes McConnell is not “taking advice on the operation of the Constitution” from Trump because he has a “coloring book understanding” of the book.

“I sure hope Mitch McConnell isn’t taking advice on the operation of the Constitution from President Trump, who seems to have sort of a coloring book understanding of that document,” Kildee stated. “He ought to think carefully of the oath that he swore and let the president tweet away but he should do his job independent of what the president’s obviously biased position might be.”

