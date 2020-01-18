Ernst: I ‘Hope’ We Will ‘Decide That There Is No Need for Additional Witnesses’

On Saturday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends,” Sen. Joni Ernst (R-IA) said she hopes that after reviewing the House’s impeachment record, the Senate will “decide that there is no need for additional witnesses” in the Senate’s impeachment trial. Ernst also remarked that the senators who are running for president would prefer to be out campaigning instead of sitting in the Senate during the trial.

Ernst said that the House’s record “should stand on its own. And at the end of reviewing that record, we will have the opportunity to decide whether or not we want to see additional information and additional witnesses. But, you know what, if they had a strong argument on that record that’s being presented to us, we shouldn’t need additional witnesses.”

She added, “I do hope that we can all come together, we can look at the evidence as presented, and then decide that there is no need for additional witnesses. We do have to remember that this is going to extend quite a while. If you have additional witnesses, it will go on much longer. We’ve got several senators that would rather be out on the presidential campaign trail.”

