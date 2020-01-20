Behar: America in Precarious Position Because People Support Trump’s ‘Racist Rhetoric’

According to Joy Behar, America was in a “precarious position” because people still support President Donald Trump’s “racist rhetoric.”

On Monday’s broadcast of ABC’s “The View,” Behar said, “What concerns me is that we have a president who demonizes immigrants or he created this lie that President Obama was not born in this country, and he talks about the marchers in the Klan and the rest of them in Charlottesville as good people on both sides. That rhetoric bothers me more than anything.”

She continued, “We have to be vigilant because as Benjamin Franklin said you have a republic if you can keep it, He didn’t say you have a republic forever, for eternity. It’s a work in progress all at all times. Right now, I think we are in a very precarious position in the country. I think people need to understand it. This is not a game.”

Meghan McCain said, “I think people understand that.”

Behar said, “I’m not sure. I don’t know. I see people still supporting someone who spews all this racist rhetoric.”

