Schumer Rips McConnell Impeachment Resolution — ‘The Double-Talk Is Amazing’

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) during Tuesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “New Day” doubled down on his criticism of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s (R-KY) impeachment resolution, which on Monday he called a “national disgrace.”

Schumer criticized McConnell’s “double-talk” of being against the House rushing their impeachment trial and then wanting to rush impeachment in the Senate even more, adding the GOP is in “blind obeisance” to President Donald Trump.

“The double-talk is amazing,” Schumer told CNN. “Mitch McConnell gets on the floor and says the House rushed it. And then he’s rushing it far more than the House ever did. they say that the House didn’t allow witnesses. It was the president who blocked all these witnesses. The House subpoenaed all four witnesses that we have asked for here in — that I’ve asked for here in the Senate. So, there’s so much double-talk going on and all I can think about is that the Republican Party is now in blind obeisance to President Trump, a person that even the American people as a majority don’t think is honest, don’t think is fair.”

