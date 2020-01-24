GOP Sen. Barrasso: Democrats ‘Interfering’ in Senate, Presidential Elections with Impeachment

Friday, Sen. John Barrasso (R-WY) discussed the Senate impeachment trial with Alisyn Camerota on CNN’s “New Day.”

Barrasso questioned the validity of the motives behind impeaching President Donald Trump, arguing it is an attempt by Democrats to interfere with the 2020 elections.

“You know, Alisyn, what this is about and Chuck Schumer has been out front about it,” Barrasso told Camerota. “This isn’t about removing the president, it’s about Chuck Schumer trying to become the majority leader in the United States Senate. He has targeted specific members of the Senate, he has attacked the Senate, the process, the senators running commercials against them. That’s what this so much of this is about. It’s not just about removing the president. It’s about trying to defeat four Republican senators who are going to be running in 2020 so he is the majority leader.”

He added, “This is an effort by the Democrats to take control of the majority of the United States Senate. It’s about the 2020 election. I would say let the voters decide. … This is an election year. And what they’re doing now is interfering, I believe, with the election process, not only for president but also for the United States Senate.”

