Brzezinski: GOP’s Trump Defense ‘Stupid’ and ‘Brazenly Shallow’

Thursday, MSNBC “Morning Joe” co-host Mika Brzezinski blasted the GOP’s defense of President Donald Trump in response to Sens. Joni Ernst (R-IA) and Rick Scott (R-FL) questioning Democrats’ support of former Vice President Joe Biden, a 2020 Democratic presidential candidate, over his dealings with Ukraine that have been highlighted during the Trump impeachment trial.

Brzezinski called the defense of Trump seen by members of the GOP “stupid” and “brazenly shallow.”

“I was going to ask how do you run against that stupidity of Joni Ernst and the other, but Joe Biden just showed us,” Brzezinski stated. “First of all, it’s funny. It’s so stupid, it’s funny. And I love the little chuckle and then bring it right back to Trump. I do think one of the challenges of this campaign is that the Republican defense on so many levels is so brazenly out there, so brazenly shallow. You know, as Joe pointed out this week, it’s stupid. They’re stupid. We know this. You know this. Most people know this. At this point, they’re not focused on the law, the Constitution or doing anything right. They’re trying to get through the dishonest way. And it’s almost hard to call it out because it’s so obvious.”

“It’s astounding,” she added.

