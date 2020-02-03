Watch: Iowa Precinct Secretary Hung Up On by Results Hotline After Waiting ‘Over an Hour’

Story County Precinct 1-1 secretary Shawn Sebastian on CNN: “I’ve been on hold for over an hour with the Iowa Democratic Party … I just got off hold so I’ve got to get off the phone to report the results … Hello? They hung up on me. OK, I’ve got to get back in line on hold." pic.twitter.com/rUYxAzDbb6

During CNN’s 2020 Iowa caucus coverage, Shawn Sebastian, a precinct secretary in Story County, Iowa attempted to call in the results from his precinct, but was hung up on by the hotline to report the results after, according to Sebastian, he had been on hold for more than an hour.

Sebastian said he had been on hold “for over an hour with the Iowa Democratic Party. They tried to, I think, promote an app to report the results. The app, by all accounts, just, like, doesn’t work. So, we’ve been recommended to call in to the hotline and the hotline has not been responsive.”

While Sebastian was doing the interview, the hotline answered, and Sebastian told CNN he had to stop the interview to report the results.

Host Wolf Blitzer then asked if the network could listen in while the results were reported, and Sebastian said they could.

Sebastian then couldn’t get an answer from the hotline and then stated, “They hung up on me. OK. I’ve got to get back in line on hold. They just hung up.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett