Dem Rep. Green: Trump Seems to View ‘Us As Chattels That He Can Use’ – Only Does Enough to Claim Win with Black People

During MSNBC’s State of the Union coverage on Tuesday, Rep. Al Green (D-TX) stated that President Trump “seems to see us as chattels that he can use when appropriate, but he doesn’t have a genuine concern.”

Green began by saying, “I chose not to attend. Because I’m protesting the president’s behavior. The president is still the same person who said that there were s-hole countries in Africa, ‘fine people’ among the bigots and racists, the Islamophobes, all of the insidious phobias that we detest in Charlottesville. He’s the guy who still wants to ban certain people from the country, from — who happen to be of the Muslim persuasion, and he has, as you’ve indicated, gone before us now to add Nigeria to the list.”

He added that Trump “tends to want to pick on people of color, especially black women, women of color. … The Honorable Maxine Waters is a brilliant woman, and for him to say she has a ‘low IQ’ is something that I detest greatly.”

Green further stated, “Well, the president, if you recall, at one of his rallies, said, there’s my black guy, or — and I’m tempted to say some other things, but he mentioned that person at his rally. He seems to see us as chattels that he can use when appropriate, but he doesn’t have a genuine concern. He tends to want to find ways to separate us and to contend that he’s being helpful with his judicial reform. He’s done very little. I went along with it, but there’s much more to be done, but he only wants to do enough so that he can claim some degree of victory with black people.”

