GOP Sen. Kennedy: Many in D.C., Including Pelosi ‘Think the American People Are Morons’

Wednesday during an appearance on the Fox News Channel, Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) warned of the dangerous precedent set by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) regarding impeachment.

According to the Louisiana Republican senator, future Congresses could now use impeachment as a political weapon, which he argued was not what the Founding Fathers had intended.

Kennedy noted that despite over-the-top claims, Pelosi still held onto the articles of impeachment, which suggested there was not the implied urgency.

“[I]t’s so over the top,” he said. “I mean, this side that if we don’t stop the president, he will fix the next election. If we don’t stop the president, he will sell Alaska. The world — western civilization is coming to an end. And yet, the speaker held on to the articles of impeachment for what? Three or four weeks?”

He also said it showed how little regard Democrats had for the American people given that reasoning, adding it implied they did not think Americans could discern their contradicting messages.

“You know, they — many of the folks in Washington, including the speaker, I think, they think the American people are morons — that they can’t see through all of this,” Kennedy added.

