McCaskill: ‘Majority of America Is Embarrassed by Donald Trump’

Tuesday on MS NOW’s “Deadline,” network contributor Claire McCaskill decided that despite winning the popular vote in the 2024 presidential election, “the majority of America” was “embarrassed” by President Donald Trump.

McCaskill said, “Susie Wiles is the chief of staff. She’s the first woman chief of staff in the United States of America. And I have never seen a more impotent chief of staff. I have never seen somebody so without any ability to set an agenda or execute an agenda, and to tell the principal, to tell the president, you’re hurting yourself. Does he really think him posting this nonsense to two, three, four in the morning and then starting again the next day, does he does he really think that’s making it look strong? Does he really believe that? And if he does, we’ve got a much, much bigger problem. We’ve got a man who is so out of it. He shouldn’t be anywhere near a decision making process for the use of the most powerful military in the world, shouldn’t be anywhere near it.

She added, “So it is, fascinating to me. And by the way, shouldn’t JD Vance and Marco Rubio, who want to run for president, should somebody be asking them, is this okay for the president? Is this is this what you’re down for? Because I think in many ways that disqualifies them with at least 50% of America. Because I got to tell you, Nicolle not only do they disapprove of Donald Trump right now, the majority of America is embarrassed by Donald Trump.”

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