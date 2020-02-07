CNN’s Van Jones: Buttigieg Sounds Like Scooby-Doo When Pressed on Racial Issues

CNN political commentator and former Obama adviser Van Jones said during his network’s post-Democratic presidential debate analysis that when asked about racial issues, Pete Buttigieg sounded like the cartoon dog Scooby-Doo avoiding an answer.

Jones said, “He doesn’t have the feel of it. When asked tough questions, why the heck are they putting more black people in jail the minute you walk in office he sounds like Scooby-Doo. You know, ‘rarr, rarr, rarr, rarr.’ That doesn’t work. You have to answer the question. I did that because I was scared of black kids killing each other. I was doing the best I could. Come out with it, man. He can’t deal with those questions.”

Follow Pam Key o Twitter @pamkeyNEN