CNN’s Begala: ‘Tactically, Really Dumb’ for Dems to Focus on Bloomberg

On Thursday’s broadcast of CNN’s “New Day,” CNN Political Commentator Paul Begala stated that it was “tactically, really dumb” for the 2020 Democratic candidates to focus their attacks during Wednesday’s debate on former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, rather than the frontrunner, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT).

Begala said, “I don’t know if we’ll ever see a debate again where the frontrunner does not bear the brunt of the attacks. … This was a gift to Bernie Sanders. It was a rough night for Mike Bloomberg. Man, Elizabeth Warren just gutted him like a flounder on Long Island Sound. It was rough for him. But Bernie — we are two days away from the voting in Nevada, and they attacked a guy who’s not on the ballot in Nevada. It’s — it was, I thought, tactically, really dumb for the Democrats. … Bernie is the frontrunner. Bernie is very likely to win in Nevada. This was your one chance, other Democrats competing against Bernie, to stop him from winning Nevada, and I think they missed that chance. So, Bernie’s the big winner.”

