Brooks: Democrats Lack the Ability ‘To Go After a Socialist’

On Friday’s “PBS NewsHour,” New York Times columnist David Brooks said that Democrats who are coming of age right now lack “the mental equipment and categories to go after a socialist.”

Brooks said, “Democrats growing up in where the party is now have the mental equipment to go after a billionaire. It’s like baked into the belief system of the party. They do not have the mental equipment and categories to go after a socialist. And what struck me is that they don’t really quite know how to take down Sanders. And so, they let him go.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett