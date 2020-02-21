CNBC’s Cramer on Bernie Sanders: ‘Is He Really a Socialist or Is He a Communist?’

During CNBC’s “Squawk Box,” network anchor Jim Cramer offered his reactions to the Nevada Democrat debate.

Host Joe Kernen called 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders’ (I-VT) “genuine,” but Cramer called into question his socialist views, asking if he is really more of a communist.

“Genuine? Is he really a socialist or is he a communist?” Cramer asked. “What is socialist about what he wants? Joe, isn’t he more of a communist?”

Kernen replied, “He is. Well, oh no, I’m not saying that, I don’t, but — it’s a fine line, and it’s authoritarianism either way because you just can’t enforce it unless you put up a whole —”

“It’s a race to see who’s the poorest,” Cramer stated. “‘I’m poor.’ ‘No, I’m poorer than that.’ ‘You know what, I’m incredibly poor.’ ‘I don’t need TurboTax, I can do it with a pencil.’ I mean, wow. This is a party where whoever is the poorest is the person we celebrate.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent