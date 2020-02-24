Sanders Co-Chair Khanna: Sanders Was Saying We Should Go Back to Obama’s Cuba Policy

On Monday’s broadcast of CNN’s “OutFront,” Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA), a National Co-Chair for 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders’ (I-VT) campaign, stated that Sanders’ recent statements about Fidel Castro were really Sanders saying that we should return to President Obama’s policy of some normalization of relations with Cuba.

Khanna said, “Let me just say this, Sen. Sanders clearly believes that Fidel Castro was a dictator, that he had massive human rights abuses, that he engaged in mass shootings, and there is absolutely no apology for what he did. He did things that were heinous and human rights violations that were indefensible. But the point is, that what Sen. Sanders is saying is, let’s go back to Obama’s policy where Obama was trying to have some normalization with Cuba, and not support Donald Trump’s policy, where Donald Trump has reversed everything Obama did. And let me tell you, if you talk to President Obama or anyone close to him, he would have carried Florida in 2020. The young people were for him. All Sen. Sanders is saying is, let’s go back to President Obama’s policy.”

