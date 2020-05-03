DNC Chair Perez: 30 Million People Lost Their Jobs Because of Trump ‘Ineptitude’

Sunday on ABC’s “This Week,” Democratic National Committee chairman Tom Perez said President Donald Trump’s “ineptitude” during the coronavirus pandemic led to 30 million people losing their jobs.

Partial transcript as follows:

RADDATZ: And that was 2008. I want to move on – I want to move on to the campaign and how you campaign. President Trump has said he wants to go out and do some massive rallies over the next few months. Will Joe Biden go out on the campaign trail again?

PEREZ: We’re going to make sure we do everything in a safe and intelligent manner. We have changed our tactics. We have been out in the field digitally. We have our digital clipboards out. We won a very important race recently in Wisconsin because we out-hustled the other side. We have been texting millions of people. We’ve been out there digitally organizing. We’ve trained 7,000 digital organizers at the DNC in the last six weeks.

When the situation clears, we will be out, but we are not going to put voters in harm’s way. We won’t do that until it is appropriate to do so, but in the meantime, we are actively hiring, out battleground buildup continues, I am so excited about this vice-president. This election, (Martha), is about trust. Who can you trust to dig us out of this mess? This president has been chronically inept at handling this coronavirus. We have less than five percent of the world’s population. We have one-third of the world’s coronavirus cases and 25 percent of the world’s deaths from coronavirus. His inattention, his ineptitude, he needs to be the commander in chief, not the Tweeter in chief. He needs to understand that the buck stops with him. And that’s what we’re going to talk about in this campaign, accountability, we’re going to talk about leadership.

RADDATZ: Mr. Perez, just quickly, do you still expect to hold an in-person convention?

PEREZ: We do, and we’re not going to put our public health head in the sane, but I’m optimistic that we can do so because we’ve put it off for five weeks. We’re working with all of the public health experts, state, federal, local, and I’m excited about Milwaukee. I’m excited about Wisconsin. I’m excited about this election, and I’m excited about making sure that Joe Biden has an opportunity to show what he’s fighting for. This is an election about trust. Who can you trust to dig us out of this horrible economic mess? Thirty million people losing their jobs in the last six weeks in no small measure because of the ineptitude of this president.