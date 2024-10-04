Nolte: Slow-Walking Aid to Hurricane-Ravaged Red America Is All Upside for Kamala

Most of the areas ravaged by Hurricane Helene are filled with Trump voters. Asheville, North Carolina is a notable exception, but we’re four weeks and change away from a consequential presidential election and two weeks away from the start of early voting in these hurricane-hit states of Georgia (October 15), North Carolina (October 17), and Tennessee (October 16).

Two of those states (Georgia and North Carolina) are swing states. So I ask you…

What incentive do Joe Biden and Kamala Harris have to get Trump voters back on their feet when getting them back on their feet means they will be able to go out and vote against Kamala?

None.

Oh, you might still be naïve and think: People are suffering. Kamala wouldn’t withhold aid just to win a few votes!

What are you, an idiot?

To win a few votes, Joe and Kamala threw the Southern border wide open to fentanyl, killing a record number of Americans and abetting the sex trafficking of countless little kids.

To win a few votes, Joe and Kamala want to nuke the Senate filibuster to make baby-killing a “right.”

To win a few votes, Joe and Kamala advocate to permanently mutilate and sterilize underage kids as sacrifices to the LGBTQ+ lobby.

You don’t think those same people are capable of leaving a bunch of people they see as deplorable, ignorant, gun-and-Bible-clinging, redneck hillbillies without power for a few weeks if it increases the odds of winning a swing state?

Let me tell you something… If you handed Kamala a red button that would give every Trump voter stomach cancer, she would break a leg running to press it. Then she would press it four more times just to be sure. Then she’d have her husband Doug carry that red button around in his purse just so she could take it out, rub it like a talisman, and cackle at the memory.

The complaints about the federal government’s lack of inaction are increasing by the day. Yes, I’m practically at Ground Zero here in Boone, North Carolina, but the best way for me to help my little town is to stay put, stay out of the way — so I honestly have no idea how things are going. I do know that it’s day eight and there’s no cell or Internet service (I’m coming to you courtesy of Starlink). I also know the main road in and out of town by my place is still blocked. Florida doesn’t seem to have these problems a week after a hurricane, but, to be fair, Florida has the muscle memory to handle hurricanes. Western North Carolina does not.

Still…

Days after Hurricane Helene, the Biden-Harris Administration finally activated up to 1,000 soldiers to support the delivery of food, water, and medicine to isolated communities. But these efforts are too little, too late. Compare this to the military’s response after Hurricane Katrina in 2005, when thousands of troops were mobilized within seven hours of receiving orders as the situation spiraled out of control. Apparently, it is not worth a call to the soldiers of the 101st Air Assault Division who are seven hours away. The 2nd Marine Division, which is stationed only a few hours away from Ft. Liberty, is standing by. But the people of North Carolina only seem to be worth sending a small contingent of active duty troops, some phone calls from Delaware, and a few photo opportunities.

Having lived in Appalachia for more than 20 years, I will say this… We may not be as college-educated as the folks in Asheville, but we are plenty resourceful, and we will find a way to vote, especially if we believe you are playing games with our recovery hoping to dissuade us from voting.

Nevertheless, there is no downside for Joe and Kamala to slow-walk aid to Red America in the hope we cannot get to our polling places. Just a few missing votes could make a difference, and heaven above knows the corporate media will never hold them accountable.

The media would also break a leg to press that red button.

John Nolte’s first and last novel, Borrowed Time, is winning five-star raves from everyday readers. You can read an excerpt here and an in-depth review here. Also available in hardcover and on Kindle and Audiobook.