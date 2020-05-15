ABC’s Hostin: Trump Is ‘All Smoke and Mirrors’ — He Doesn’t Care About His Supporters 

Friday on ABC’s “The View,” co-host and network legal analyst Sunny Hostin accused President Donald Trump of using “smoke and mirrors” to make his supporters believe he cares about them.

The panel discussion was about radio host Howard Stern saying, “The oddity in all of this is the people Trump despises most love him the most. Go look at Mar-a-Lago. See if there are any people that look like you. I’m talking to you in the audience. The Trump voter who, you know, idolizes the guy. He despises you. I don’t hate Donald. Donald is doing his thing. I hate you for voting for him, for not having an intelligence, for not being able to see what’s going on with the coronavirus, not able to see what the Justice Department is doing. I hate you. I don’t want you here.”

Co-host Joy Behar said, “Wow, that’s all I have to say is wow. Howard, I mean for him to go after his base, his base, his audience, many of them are Trump supporters, that took incredible balls, I think. I mean, he should not go up against Howard. The thing about Howard is that Howard is brutally honest. He’ll tell you anything from his sexual problems, to his marriage. He doesn’t take prisoners. He just says what it is. He’s dealing with a complete and total pathological liar on the other side. Howard is very rich. He doesn’t really need the money or the job anymore. I believe I read he thought of quitting a few times already. He’s got nothing to lose. Trump has everything to lose. He could lose the next election. He could go to jail when he gets out of office. He has a lot to lose. The other thing about Howard I admire is he’s gone through an incredible metamorphosis. He’s in therapy. He loves his wife. He’s very kind now. He used to be mean. He’s not anymore. Trump, be careful. Howard has a lot of power over his base.”

Hostin said, “I think it’s interesting if Trump voters and supporters are part of his base, I do wonderer if they’ll listen to him. Will this hurt his listenership? Will this hurt the Howard Stern empire? I wonder what effect Howard Stern will have? What he did have to say was interesting to me because Trump is just a showman.”

“The people that are supporting Trump don’t look anything like the people that he surrounds himself with at Mar-a-Lago or the people he grew up with in New York City or the people that live at Trump Tower on Fifth Avenue in one of the wealthiest areas in New York City. Come on,” Hostin continued. “It’s all smoke and mirrors. That’s always been surprising to me that those are the people who think he’s their savior because he doesn’t care about them.”

